Woman dies after May 16 shooting in Rosedale

A woman who was critically injured in a Rosedale shooting last week has died from her injuries, Baltimore County Police said Tuesday.
Kitera Alishia Bishop, 23, of the 8800 block of Fontana Lane, died Friday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said.
Police received a call of a shooting in the 8800 block of Fontana Lane around 1 a.m. Thursday last week. The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
A 26-year-old man was also shot in the hand but his injuries were not life threatening, police said.
Police spokeswoman Julia Hargrove said police are not able to share a suspected motive at this time. People with information are asked to call 410-307-2020.
asolomon@baltsun.com
twitter.com/libsolomon