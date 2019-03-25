Carjacking in Rodgers Forge is 'unusual behavior' for area, police captain says

An armed carjacking in Rodgers Forge is “very unusual behavior” for the Towson neighborhood, according to Towson Precinct Capt. Jan Brown.
The incident Friday night in the 200 block of Stanmore Road stood out because “we haven’t had a carjacking there in quite some time,” Brown said Monday.
At 11:31 p.m. March 22, a woman parked her car on a pad behind her house when a man in a stocking cap opened the door and put a handgun to her side. The man and an accomplice stole her car, purse and wallet, according to a police report.
Councilman David Marks, who represents the area, posted about the incident over the weekend, and Brown confirmed the accuracy of his post.
Marks wrote that police pursued the stolen vehicle Friday but lost sight of it at The Alameda and Woodburne Avenue in Baltimore City. The vehicle was later recovered on Winston Avenue, he said.
The incident is under investigation, Brown said, adding that Rodgers Forge currently has extra police presence.