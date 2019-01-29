Man attempts to rob 71-year-old woman outside Perry Hall bank, police say; suspect sought

Baltimore County police are asking the public to help identify a man who they say attempted to rob a woman at knifepoint outside a bank in Perry Hall.

The man, pictured in security camera photos posted on the county’s website, approached a 71-year-old woman at an ATM outside the Wells Fargo Bank at 8851 Belair Road at about noon on Dec. 9, according to a news release.

The man, according to the release, held a knife to the woman’s back and demanded cash from the ATM. The woman screamed for help, and the man fled toward Verdel Road.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a county police spokeswoman, said the woman told police that the man got in a dark-colored SUV.

Police describe the man as about six feet tall, thin and about 20 years old.

Anyone with information can call the White Marsh precinct’s Investigative Services team at 410-887-5000. Callers can remain anonymous, police said.

