Friends of Radebaugh Neighborhood Park to hold inaugural meeting in February

As county workers prepare the new Radebaugh Neighborhood Park to open to the public in Towson in the summer, a group is launching to find funding for its amenities.

Friends of Radebaugh Neighborhood Park will hold its first meeting Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at the First Church of Christian Science, located at 1 Maryland Ave., according to Councilman David Marks.

Dr. Carol Newill, a retired medical doctor who has led a work group fighting for the park since 2015, said the meeting will mark the start of “Phase 2.”

Baltimore County Recreation and Parks director Barry Williams said at the park’s August groundbreaking that Newill’s environmental advocacy group, Green Towson Alliance, was instrumental in advocating for and planning the park.

The Friends group, Newill said, will coordinate “further planning and finding funding for amenities — for example bike racks, benches and shade trees.” The group also will be involved with continued maintenance of the park, organizing trash and safety patrols as well as community activities, Newill said.

Marks, who represents Towson, said the county has funding to shape the physical landscape of the property. The 2.4-acre park is the former site of greenhouses for the neighboring Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses, which sold the land to the county.

A county press release in August put the total cost of the park at $1.76 million, including demolishing greenhouses on the property. But Marks said that cost only includes shaping the land and planting grass; it excludes amenities like benches, trees and playground equipment for children.

Newill said her group is partnering with state representatives, including Del. Steve Lafferty and Sen. Chris West, to ask the state for a $100,000 bond fund to install amenities. The hope, Marks said, is that the county would match those funds.

If the application is accepted, Newill said the funding could start as early as July. The park itself should be ready to open to the public in June this year, she said.

“Green Towson Alliance is very optimistic about this new open space in east Towson, and we look forward to enjoying the park along with our neighbors,” Newill said.

