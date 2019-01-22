Towson Promenade garage fire prompts evacuation

A fire in the Towson Promenade garage prompted officials to temporarily evacuate the building, officials said.

Baltimore County fire department units responded to the scene of a vehicle fire on the fourth floor of the Towson Promenade apartment garage at 707 York Road, spokeswoman Elise Armacost wrote in a tweet.

“Residents were evacuated for a time but have returned to their homes,” she wrote, saying that there were no injuries.

Armacost did not immediately return a phone call requesting comment.

CAPTION Legal battle between Robin Zoll and the local neighborhood association and Hasidic Jewish organization Chabad over the addition at 14 Aigburth Road in Towson. Legal battle between Robin Zoll and the local neighborhood association and Hasidic Jewish organization Chabad over the addition at 14 Aigburth Road in Towson. CAPTION Legal battle between Robin Zoll and the local neighborhood association and Hasidic Jewish organization Chabad over the addition at 14 Aigburth Road in Towson. Legal battle between Robin Zoll and the local neighborhood association and Hasidic Jewish organization Chabad over the addition at 14 Aigburth Road in Towson. CAPTION When it's completed in the next decade, the transit-oriented development in Owings Mills called Metro Centre might be the biggest of its kind in the Baltimore suburbs partly because this is a somewhat new idea to the area. When it's completed in the next decade, the transit-oriented development in Owings Mills called Metro Centre might be the biggest of its kind in the Baltimore suburbs partly because this is a somewhat new idea to the area. CAPTION A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler talks about the GM plant closing in White Marsh. (Cody Boteler, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler talks about the GM plant closing in White Marsh. (Cody Boteler, Baltimore Sun video)

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon