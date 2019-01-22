News Maryland Baltimore County Towson

Towson Promenade garage fire prompts evacuation

Libby Solomon
Contact ReporterTowson Times

A fire in the Towson Promenade garage prompted officials to temporarily evacuate the building, officials said.

Baltimore County fire department units responded to the scene of a vehicle fire on the fourth floor of the Towson Promenade apartment garage at 707 York Road, spokeswoman Elise Armacost wrote in a tweet.

“Residents were evacuated for a time but have returned to their homes,” she wrote, saying that there were no injuries.

Armacost did not immediately return a phone call requesting comment.

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
25°