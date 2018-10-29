Crossfit Gym in Towson hosted Doggy Noses & Yoga Poses, Sunday, October 28, 2018. The event was sponsored by Towson University's chapter of Alpha Chi Rho to benefit Brandywine Valley SPCA rescue, transport, and care for animals left homeless by Hurricane Florence. BVSPCA has been instrumental in rescuing and transporting hundreds of animals from the flood-ravaged areas of the Carolinas.