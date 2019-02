Jen Rynda / BSMG

Ayanna Roy, left, 6, of Cockeysville turns the page of a book while under a tent made with chairs and blankets with Esme Chaney-Penhallegon, center, 5, of Cockeysville and her brother Everett Chaney-Penhallagon, 3, during the Camp Read-A-Lot event at the Baltimore County Public Library' Cockeysville Branch on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.