Easter Vigil
Easter vigil and "lighting of the new fire" ceremony at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. "lighting of the new fire" ceremony, began outside the church with the lighting of a fire and the subsequent lighting of candles one by one, followed by a procession to the altar by parishioners bearing the candles that included music and singing.The ceremony is part of the ending of Lent and the welcoming of Easter.
