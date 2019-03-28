Baltimore County Police investigating Pikesville death as homicide after injuries discovered

A death in a Pikesville hotel is being investigated as a homicide after the medical examiner discovered injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, police say.

Cleaning staff found Kenneth Ernest Gellner, 62, unconscious in his hotel room Monday just before 1 p.m. in the Howard Johnson hotel at 407 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore County Police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

“There was no obvious cause of death when officers arrived on the scene,” police spokeswoman Ofc. Jennifer Peach said. But later in the week the medical examiner discovered evidence of blunt force trauma.

Gellner had no fixed address and Peach said police have not yet been able to identify a next of kin.

Peach said officers do not have a motive or whether anything is missing from Gellner’s hotel room. They will be looking at the hotel’s surveillance cameras for evidence, she said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Homicide Unit by calling 410-307-2020.

