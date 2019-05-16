Baltimore County Police are investigating fatal pedestrian crash near Rosedale

Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian near Rosedale.
The crash Wednesday afternoon killed 44-year-old George Galen Nelson III, who had no fixed address.
Police said a preliminary investigation showed that Nelson entered the path of the van at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Rossville Boulevard.
“The intersection does not have a crosswalk or a pedestrian signal,” police said in a press release.
The driver of the van, a 2006 Ford E250, remained at the scene, police said.
The investigation usually takes a month or two and will help police determine whether to file charges, said police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky.
Nelson was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead after arriving.
