Secret Supper is June 17th. Get your tickets before they sell out!
News Maryland Baltimore County Towson

Baltimore County Police are investigating fatal pedestrian crash near Rosedale

Libby Solomon
Contact ReporterTowson Times

Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian near Rosedale.

The crash Wednesday afternoon killed 44-year-old George Galen Nelson III, who had no fixed address.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed that Nelson entered the path of the van at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Rossville Boulevard.

“The intersection does not have a crosswalk or a pedestrian signal,” police said in a press release.

The driver of the van, a 2006 Ford E250, remained at the scene, police said.

The investigation usually takes a month or two and will help police determine whether to file charges, said police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky.

Nelson was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead after arriving.

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
72°