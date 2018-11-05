Patriot Plaza to reopen with new green space in Towson on Nov. 15

After five months of delays, the newly greened Patriot Plaza will be reopening in Towson with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 15, officials said.

County spokeswoman Ellen Kobler said the ribbon-cutting for the concrete square turned green space, adjacent to the Circuit Courthouse, will be held at 11:30 a.m.

“I definitely get the sense that people are excited,” Kobler said. “It looked great already. Much more green space.”

Kobler said a rainy year delayed the $5.5 million renovation, which broke ground in September 2017.

Nancy Hafford, executive director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce, says the new park space will be a boon for Towson businesses.

“I peek in there about five times a week — it really is gorgeous,” Hafford said. “People wanted more green space in downtown Towson and now we have it.”

The park will feature a plaque honoring County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who supported the project before he died in May this year, Kobler said.

The ceremony will feature an honor guard performance from Baltimore County public safety agencies, Kobler said.

The Towson Farmers Market, which is taking place on Washington Avenue in November, will temporarily set up on Pennsylvania Avenue next to Patriot Plaza after the opening ceremony, Hafford said. The chamber has also reached out to extra vendors and is bringing a DJ to celebrate the opening, she said.

Once the park is open, Hafford said she plans to talk to the county about moving the farmers market nearby permanently so visitors can buy food and sit in the park. The idea is one of many she said the chamber has for the new space.

“We have lots of ideas for events we’re looking to do in 2019,” Hafford said.

Kobler said the park was a county priority because “people love to have attractive amenities, especially in the middle of our downtown areas.” She said many who work in Towson, including herself, will eat lunch outside in the park.

Hafford said Patriot Plaza will not only be a draw for 9 to 5 workers — it could also encourage people to live in downtown Towson.

“When you have more places where people can walk around, parks they can go to, even small parks, it’s another added benefit to live in this community and another added benefit to work here,” Hafford said.

