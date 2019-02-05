230-unit apartment building proposed for corner of Deereco and Padonia roads in Timonium

If a developer’s plans are approved, a property at the corner of Padonia and Deereco roads could transform from a two-building office complex to a bustling, multiuse development.

Developer Atapco Properties launched the approval process in January for a 230-unit apartment building that would be built at the corner of Padonia and Deereco roads in Timonium.

The building is not Atapco’s only proposal for the space. Also moving through the development process is a plan for a one-story retail and restaurant space, an eight-story hotel, another seven-story office building and an eight-story parking deck. The proposed buildings would replace an existing two-story parking deck.

The 11.8-acre Timonium property, owned and leased by Atapco, currently houses two commercial office buildings. According to the company’s website, major tenants include Tessco Technologies and PayPal.

The plan is at least five years down the road, according to Maurice Dashiell, vice president of asset management at Atapco.

“Right now, the buildings up there are almost 100 percent leased, and they’re longer-term leases, so we really don’t have any plans in the short run to do anything,” Dashiell said. “However, we are going through the planning, design and approvals to densify the site.”

But county project manager Darryl Putty said that regardless of when the company plans to start construction, the development approval and public input processes will take place immediately. Atapco’s proposed development would add an apartment building to the property at 375 W. Padonia Road, adjacent to the light-rail tracks. The proposal calls for 213 units of either studio apartments, one- or two-bedroom units, and 17 three-bedroom units.

According to Atapco’s development concept plan, the combined proposals would triple the number of daily car trips in and out of the property and nearly double the amount of parking. A traffic impact study has been approved by the State Highway Administration, according to the plan.

Amenities listed on the apartment building plan include a swimming pool and a dog park.

