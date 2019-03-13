Ollie's Bargain Outlet to open March 20 in Towson

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a discount chain based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, will open its new Towson location next week, according to a press release.
The store will open in the former Toys “R” Us in the Towson Place shopping center at 1238 Putty Hill Ave. starting at 9 a.m.
Plans call for former Baltimore Oriole and baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson to be at the grand opening. Two hundred autograph tickets will be available starting at 7:30 a.m., according to the news release, and the autograph session will start at 10 a.m.
The chain has 303 locations and is known for steep discounts on discontinued or excess name-brand merchandise, according to its website. Other locations in the Baltimore area include Glen Burnie, Dundalk, Milford Mill and Jessup.
The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. except for Sundays, when it will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.