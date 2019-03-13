Ollie's Bargain Outlet to open March 20 in Towson

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a discount chain based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, will open its new Towson location next week, according to a press release.

The store will open in the former Toys “R” Us in the Towson Place shopping center at 1238 Putty Hill Ave. starting at 9 a.m.

Plans call for former Baltimore Oriole and baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson to be at the grand opening. Two hundred autograph tickets will be available starting at 7:30 a.m., according to the news release, and the autograph session will start at 10 a.m.

The chain has 303 locations and is known for steep discounts on discontinued or excess name-brand merchandise, according to its website. Other locations in the Baltimore area include Glen Burnie, Dundalk, Milford Mill and Jessup.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. except for Sundays, when it will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CAPTION Police say they've connected three men to at least 54 armed robberies in Baltimore City, at least 18 armed robberies in Baltimore County and at least four armed robberies in Anne Arundel County. (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media) Police say they've connected three men to at least 54 armed robberies in Baltimore City, at least 18 armed robberies in Baltimore County and at least four armed robberies in Anne Arundel County. (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media) CAPTION Police say they've connected three men to at least 54 armed robberies in Baltimore City, at least 18 armed robberies in Baltimore County and at least four armed robberies in Anne Arundel County. (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media) Police say they've connected three men to at least 54 armed robberies in Baltimore City, at least 18 armed robberies in Baltimore County and at least four armed robberies in Anne Arundel County. (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media) CAPTION Towson University students complained to school police officers about a woman approaching them in two campus buildings last week and asking if they were interested in dating her son. Towson University students complained to school police officers about a woman approaching them in two campus buildings last week and asking if they were interested in dating her son. CAPTION The Baltimore County teachers union rallies about budget issues before the school board meeting. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore County teachers union rallies about budget issues before the school board meeting. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Turner Station, which dates to the late 1800s, became a thriving, middle-class black community in the mid-20th Century. The neighborhood has struggled with decline in recent years, but some former and current residents are working for a revival. Turner Station, which dates to the late 1800s, became a thriving, middle-class black community in the mid-20th Century. The neighborhood has struggled with decline in recent years, but some former and current residents are working for a revival. CAPTION Baltimore County Interim Schools Superintendent Verletta White announced that she was slashing her proposed operating budget. Baltimore County Interim Schools Superintendent Verletta White announced that she was slashing her proposed operating budget.

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon