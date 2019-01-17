Ollie's Bargain Outlet plans to open new Towson location this spring

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a discount chain based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has leased a Towson location and plans to open this spring, a company official said.

The store will open in the former Toys “R” Us in the Towson Place shopping center at 1238 Putty Hill Ave., where Ollie’s has leased a space and has started renovations.

“Towson makes sense for us to get in that area,” said Jerry Altland, the company’s vice president for real estate. “We’ve tried to get in that area for a long, long time. It’s our customer there. It’s perfect for us.”

The chain has 303 locations and is known for steep discounts on discontinued or excess name-brand merchandise, according to its website. Other locations in the Baltimore area include Glen Burnie, Dundalk, Milford Mill and Jessup.

The Towson location is currently taking applications for full- and part-time jobs. Altland said each new store hires 45 to 55 associates.

Altland said the store is scheduled to open its doors in late March.

CAPTION Legal battle between Robin Zoll and the local neighborhood association and Hasidic Jewish organization Chabad over the addition at 14 Aigburth Road in Towson. Legal battle between Robin Zoll and the local neighborhood association and Hasidic Jewish organization Chabad over the addition at 14 Aigburth Road in Towson. CAPTION Legal battle between Robin Zoll and the local neighborhood association and Hasidic Jewish organization Chabad over the addition at 14 Aigburth Road in Towson. Legal battle between Robin Zoll and the local neighborhood association and Hasidic Jewish organization Chabad over the addition at 14 Aigburth Road in Towson. CAPTION When it's completed in the next decade, the transit-oriented development in Owings Mills called Metro Centre might be the biggest of its kind in the Baltimore suburbs partly because this is a somewhat new idea to the area. When it's completed in the next decade, the transit-oriented development in Owings Mills called Metro Centre might be the biggest of its kind in the Baltimore suburbs partly because this is a somewhat new idea to the area. CAPTION A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler talks about the GM plant closing in White Marsh. (Cody Boteler, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler talks about the GM plant closing in White Marsh. (Cody Boteler, Baltimore Sun video)

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon