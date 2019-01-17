Ollie's Bargain Outlet plans to open new Towson location this spring

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a discount chain based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has leased a Towson location and plans to open this spring, a company official said.
The store will open in the former Toys “R” Us in the Towson Place shopping center at 1238 Putty Hill Ave., where Ollie’s has leased a space and has started renovations.
“Towson makes sense for us to get in that area,” said Jerry Altland, the company’s vice president for real estate. “We’ve tried to get in that area for a long, long time. It’s our customer there. It’s perfect for us.”
The chain has 303 locations and is known for steep discounts on discontinued or excess name-brand merchandise, according to its website. Other locations in the Baltimore area include Glen Burnie, Dundalk, Milford Mill and Jessup.
The Towson location is currently taking applications for full- and part-time jobs. Altland said each new store hires 45 to 55 associates.
Altland said the store is scheduled to open its doors in late March.