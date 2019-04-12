Olszewski nominates first permanent female fire chief, announces retirement of budget director

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. has named nominees for four top county positions, including the first woman to be nominated as fire chief.

Joanne Rund, a 32-year employee at the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, would be the first permanent female fire chief in the county’s history, according to a news release.

If confirmed, Rund would replace Assistant Chief Jennifer Aubert-Utz, who has served as acting chief since Jan. 1. Aubert-Utz will return to her job as assistant chief, spokesman T.J. Smith said.

The county also announced the retirement of Director of Budget and Finance Keith Dorsey, a 35-year county employee.

Dorsey will retire in early May, Smith said. Ed Blades, deputy budget director, has been nominated to serve as acting director in Dorsey’s absence.

The county also announced nominees for the directors of planning and environmental protection and sustainability.

C. Pete Gutwald, former Director of Planning and Zoning for the City of Annapolis, has been nominated as Baltimore County’s Director of Planning.

Olszewski also nominated David Lykens, acting Director of Environmental Protection and Sustainability, as permanent director of the department. Before becoming acting director in December 2018, he had been deputy director since 2014.

