Food truck Mexican on the Run finds home base in Towson’s Idlewylde neighborhood

Food truck Mexican on the Run has found a new home base in Towson’s Idlewylde neighborhood, near the city line, its owner said this week.

The commissary kitchen next to McLellan’s Liquors at 6318 Sherwood Road will provide much-needed food preparation and parking space, said owner Jimmy Longoria — but it will also serve as a launching pad for the growing business to expand.

While a previous food truck occupant used the space largely to prepare food that would then be transported and finished on the truck, Longoria said he also hopes to park the truck in the Idlewylde parking lot frequently in order to serve the local community.

“I just think Mexican food in this area would be appealing, I don’t think there’s a lot of Mexican food,” Longoria said.

Mexican on the Run, in business for two and a half years, serves up fresh tacos, burritos and quesadillas, using recipes that Longoria said are inspired by his Mexican heritage — many of which he learned from his mother, he said.

The kitchen will not only make preparation for regular events easier, Longoria said, but it will also allow Mexican on the Run to expand into catering and delivery services.

The business also recently obtained a second truck, which Longoria said he and his brothers will be building into a food truck over the next six months. He said he plans to serve Mexican-inspired seafood, like ceviche and crab cakes, out of that truck.

Longoria said he thinks the Towson location, near the city line and within 3 miles of multiple universities, will be good for business.

“We’re trying to bring a taste of what the city has had over the last couple years, we want the county to have the same features and be able to taste our food,” Longoria said.

CAPTION A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler talks about the GM plant closing in White Marsh. (Cody Boteler, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler talks about the GM plant closing in White Marsh. (Cody Boteler, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Baltimore County government is offering details of its $78 million financial assistance package for Tradepoint Atlantic designed to help build roads, water lines and sewer pipes at the site of a former steel mill in Sparrows Point. The Baltimore County government is offering details of its $78 million financial assistance package for Tradepoint Atlantic designed to help build roads, water lines and sewer pipes at the site of a former steel mill in Sparrows Point. CAPTION The Baltimore County government is planning to hire a private law firm to defend the county against a lawsuit that alleges it mishandled reports of rapes and sexual assaults involving UMBC students. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore County government is planning to hire a private law firm to defend the county against a lawsuit that alleges it mishandled reports of rapes and sexual assaults involving UMBC students. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video)

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon