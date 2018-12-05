Menorah lighting to take place in Towson

Towson University’s Hillel and Chabad of Towson are co-hosting a menorah lighting tonight on the fourth night of Hanukkah.

The event at Olympian Park, 1 W. Joppa Road, will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include a holiday singalong, children’s crafts and traditional Hanukkah foods such as latkes and jelly doughnuts, called sufganiyot, according to a news release.

The public menorah lighting will be the Hillel’s first, according to the release.

Towson Jewish community leaders will make remarks around 5:45 p.m. and the menorah will be lit at 6 p.m.

The menorah lighting is one of many around the Baltimore region that have been taking place during the eight days of Hanukkah, which ends Dec. 10.

