See the Top Workplaces in the Baltimore region in 2018
News Maryland Baltimore County Towson

Menorah lighting to take place in Towson

Libby Solomon
Contact ReporterTowson Times

Towson University’s Hillel and Chabad of Towson are co-hosting a menorah lighting tonight on the fourth night of Hanukkah.

The event at Olympian Park, 1 W. Joppa Road, will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include a holiday singalong, children’s crafts and traditional Hanukkah foods such as latkes and jelly doughnuts, called sufganiyot, according to a news release.

The public menorah lighting will be the Hillel’s first, according to the release.

Towson Jewish community leaders will make remarks around 5:45 p.m. and the menorah will be lit at 6 p.m.

The menorah lighting is one of many around the Baltimore region that have been taking place during the eight days of Hanukkah, which ends Dec. 10.

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon

Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
37°