There are more than enough kudos to go around in Towson

Today’s column gives a quick shout-out to assorted news submissions from around our community.

At the Fighting Hunger in Maryland: Meals Matter conference, held at the State House Building in Annapolis on Oct. 9, Laurie Taylor-Mitchell was recognized as the “Community Activist of the Year” for her work to reduce hunger and poverty within Baltimore County public schools through her nonprofit Student Support Network. Help her keep up the good work by contributing to the Student Support Network’s Big Fall Drive on Nov. 9-10 at the Fellowship Hall of St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church on Providence Road. Go to studentsupportnetwork.org to learn how to help this drive, which will serve students in need at 18 schools around Baltimore County.

Wishing a happy anniversary to Blakehurst Senior Living Community, which recently celebrated 25 years, with special recognition to staff members Loretta Johnson and Dawn Warns and residents June Finney, Dorothy Anderson and Hellen Stull, who have been at Blakehurst since it opened in 1993.

Loyola Blakefield’s annual Fall Food Drive on Oct. 19 was the most successful in the school’s history. Students collected 21,338 canned goods and nonperishables (smashing their goal of 13,000 items), which filled a dump truck and three Loyola buses. The donations were delivered to St. Gregory the Great Parish in West Baltimore for distribution to those in need.

Congratulations to the Towson United 2006 White squad, which won the Central Maryland Soccer Association Columbus Classic on Oct. 6-7 in Bel Air. The team includes: Molly Balkan, Madelyn Brookman, Carter Chambers, Mia Cohen, Abigail Dwyer, Marisol Grose, Christina Klinedinst, Violet Lewin, Meredith O'Neill, Sophie Pleszkoch, Isabel Reed, Riley Schmidt, Reese Sheeler, Charlee Thomas, Meredith White, and Isabel Yura. The squad is coached by Evan Balkan and Kevin Klinedinst.

Rodgers Forge Elementary School held its annual Generations Day event on Oct.18. The tradition invites grandparents and other senior relatives and family friends to see how students are engaging in 21st-century learning opportunities. The student-guest teams engineered habitats for endangered animals, created games and activities, demonstrated how new technology is used to support learning, and designed a visual tree of multigenerational information.

Notre Dame Preparatory was recognized by the Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland (RMI) as a 2018 Champion of Manufacturing on Oct. 15. NDP was the only school chosen by the RMI. The award in the Emerging Leaders category identifies dynamic impact on the future direction of the manufacturing industry. NDP received school-wide recognition for the middle-level project Carbon Footprint Fast as well as the upper-level STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) certification program. “This is a tremendous accomplishment for NDP and serves as an external validation of NDP’s excellence and leadership in STEAM in the Maryland region,” said Headmistress Sister Patricia McCarron.

The Fire Museum of Maryland is hosting a Five-Alarm Party on Nov. 10 from 6 to 10 p.m. The festive evening will celebrate 250 years of firefighters and first responders, and will support the museum’s capital campaign for sprinklers, lighting, roofing and exhibits. See firemuseummd.org for more details.

Have local news to share? Send me a message!