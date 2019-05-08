Time is ripe for Towson-based Well for the Journey

Life can be a wild ride. Are you feeling well for your journey? I recently heard about a spiritual wellness center located right here in the heart of Towson.

Headquartered in a charming, converted old house at the corner of Pennsylvania and Central avenues, Well for the Journey (aka “the Well”) aims to bring soul-nourishing programs to all.

A nonprofit founded in 2002, The Well has made a mission of nurturing personal growth, with a focus on practical issues such as forgiveness, prayer, listening, compassion, grief, kindness, nature and negotiating the busy-ness of everyday life.

The Well puts more than 70 events on its calendar throughout the year, including workshops like “Joyful Living in Challenging Times,” and “Navigating Transition: Confusion as Opportunity.” Recurring themes include mindfulness, resilience, letting go, discovering purpose, unblocking creativity, embracing change, and conscious aging.

Other activities involve journal-ing, meditation, book discussions, pilgrimages and Enneagram personality mapping, which categorizes personalities by nine types. “Uncork & Unwind” open house happy hours will be coming in June, July and August.

Participants in Well programs are encouraged to reflect, learn and engage with others, while exploring and nurturing their own individual journeys. Now, The Well has launched an innovative “Mobile Well” initiative to take its proven programming off-site and into the community.

Idlewylde resident Greg Cochran, executive director at The Well, notes that a key consideration is connectivity. “People desire to make connections—with others, with themselves, with the natural world, with something bigger than us. It’s in our DNA,” Cochran says. “Mobile Well will bring spirit-nourishing programming that is so needed in these divisive times to the greater Baltimore area, and beyond.”

Well founder Mabeth Hudson reinforces the importance of connection as a vital part of wellness. “We have seen how the Well’s programs have enhanced people’s lives, with positive impacts rippling out into families, workplaces, and communities,” Hudson says. “After many years of offering programs on-site, we are grateful to be able to take our programs on the road to those who seek to strengthen connection, build community and encourage wellness.”

The Mobile Well brings the organization’s most-loved programming to businesses, retirement communities, faith centers, board/professional development trainings and even personal gatherings to meet the needs of many people in their own spaces and on their own terms.

The Well also has been thankful for grant-funded opportunities to facilitate programming for underserved groups, including presenting “Compassion in Health Care” to clients of the Caroline Center who are pursuing certified nursing assistant certification, and “Letting Go” to women transitioning from dependence to independence at Marian House in Baltimore City.

They welcome partnerships and hope to bring wellness activities wherever they are most needed.

The Well is not associated with a specific religion. Rather, it affords men and women of all backgrounds and perspectives a safe, inclusive space and time in which to integrate spirituality into daily life. I think, in today’s world, we could all use a little bit more of that, am I right?

For more information go to the website wellforthejourney.org, or call 410-296-9355.