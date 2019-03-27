Towson attorney Gary Almeter memoralizes his grandfather in a new book

Lawyer by day and writer by night, Gary Almeter, an attorney at Towson firm Bowie & Jensen, has a new book, “The Emperor of Ice Cream,” publishing on March 26 and available at local bookstores and on Amazon. A memoir that explores place and identity, “The Emperor of Ice Cream” is about “what we do to find happiness, what memorial means, what it is to be family, and being authentic in places where authenticity can be a challenge.”

The culture of community shapes us in many ways, and bonds us together — something we know well in Smalltimore. We carry that identity with us when we stray from home, Almeter notes, and “people we meet expect us to whip up some crab cakes, or engineer a lacrosse offensive. To deliver a message to Michael Phelps, or weigh in on the accuracy of The Wire.”

A Towsonite by way of transplant, Almeter was born on a small dairy farm outside of Buffalo (home of cows, chicken wings and Niagara Falls) before moving to Boston (home of the Red Sox, lobster and aggressive drivers), and New York City (home of bagels, Central Park and “Hamilton”). Almeter and his wife, Elizabeth, their three children, and the family beagle now call Anneslie home sweet home.

In his book, Almeter writes about “place” in the context of his grandfather, an effervescent man who never lived more than a mile’s radius from the family farm. “Grandpa was always happy,” says Almeter, “despite oppressive Buffalo winters and the Sisyphean nature of farm work. It baffled me.” His grandfather died in 2009, but it was four years later when Almeter became inspired to document details about this important character in his life.

“When I ran the Boston Marathon in 2013, my wife made me a headband from Grandpa’s bandanas,” Almeter recalls. “As I ran, the unique smell of motor oil and industrial soaps and mothballs and weed killer and after shave was running down my face, and I got to think of Grandpa for a few hours. Then, the bombing happened, and I was walking around Boston, and maybe I was a little bit frightened, and so I started this conversation with Grandpa.” Subsequently, he poured it into his writing. “And, yada yada yada, eighty-something-thousand words later, here we are.”

“Obviously, there’s more to just where we are that makes us who we are,” Almeter says. “What if the way you sneeze twice in a row in rapid succession is due to some morsel of DNA from a distant ancestor? The way you chew, run your fingers through your hair, pound your keyboard, tap your foot, make faces or noises when you cry or laugh, bite your nails...” Or, perhaps, love ice cream.

What’s behind the book title? It comes from a Wallace Stevens poem, about a funeral where ice cream is served. Almeter’s grandfather really loved ice cream, as does he. “Additionally, Wallace Stevens was an insurance executive who wrote poems at night,” Gary explains. “I liked that about him.”