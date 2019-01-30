Bingo! Towson High School Music Boosters holding event to raise funds for school's musicians

Where can you find family-friendly Friday night fun, try your luck at a classic game of chance, maybe win some cool stuff, and feel good about being charitable to boot? Bingo night is where! Specifically, Towson High School Music Boosters Basket Bingo at the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Hall in Parkville on Friday, Feb. 15. Committee chairwoman Michelle Denoncourt is hoping many folks in the community will turn out for this popular fundraising event, to find good entertainment and to support some talented young, local musicians.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with live music by the Towson High School Jazz Ensemble. Bingo games begin at 7 p.m. Intermission performances will be provided by members of the Towson High School Chorus and guitar classes.

There will be 18 games of bingo, door prizes, bag raffles, and a 50/50. Baskets and bags to be packaged with prizes include boat totes, kayaking dry bag, coolers, Servv International Fair Trade baskets and more. Containers will be filled with a themed array of items, such as gardening, chocolate, music, fun and games, and cooking. Notable prizes include four club tickets to the Baltimore Orioles, a $250 Charles Village Pub buffet gift certificate, gift certificates to local restaurants, movie tickets, Smyth Jewelers, and more.

The THS Music Boosters provide financial and volunteer support to enhance musical education in a variety of ways, including by purchasing supplemental music and instruments for classes; buying and maintaining performance attire such as tuxedos/gowns and marching band uniforms; sponsoring bus transportation to performances away from Towson High School; offering financial aid for students who would otherwise be unable to participate in many programs such as honors ensembles, marching band, BSO Side by Side, All-County and All-State auditions and performances; and funding merit-based scholarships to outstanding seniors planning to major or minor in music in college.

Buy tickets online at TowsonHighMusic.com. Hurry — before Feb. 1, tickets are $15 each, or $135 for a table of 10. After Feb. 1, tickets will be $20 each, or $150 for a table of 10. Food will be available for purchase at the event, including pizza, sandwiches, veggie options, desserts and nonalcoholic drinks. For more information, email THSMusicBoosters@gmail.com.

In other exciting THS music news, sophomore Alan Mao was chosen as this year’s BCPS Baltimore Symphony Side-by-Side Young Soloist. The Side-by-Side program is an opportunity for select high school students to play in sectional rehearsals with Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians and a conductor, culminating in a performance side by side with BSO musicians at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. The program also spotlights a young student soloist to perform a concerto work with the BSO. Mao’s exceptional talent as a pianist earned him this year’s soloist feature. He will perform Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” at the Meyerhoff on Feb. 14. An honor and an outstanding opportunity, for sure — congratulations to Alan!