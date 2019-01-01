Rodgers Forge Elementary students get kudos from Ravens for their exercise program

Happy and Healthy New Year to all!

Did you resolve to get more active and cultivate healthier habits this year? Rodgers Forge Elementary School is ahead of the game, because students are already fired up about achieving their fitness goals and winning a cool prize.

Before the holiday break, RFES had some special guests celebrate their achievements in the “Fuel Up to Play 60” campaign, an in-school nutrition and physical-activity program launched by the National Dairy Council and the National Football League.

On Nov. 26, Ravens players Nick Boyle and Chuck Clark arrived at RFES, along with cheerleaders and mascot Poe, in recognition of the students who logged the most exercise time for the month.

Participation in the program was coordinated by RFES physical education teacher Bev Celenza. At the winners’ assembly, the school enjoyed a Q&A with the players, trivia games and a group exercise session. “With continued support from Bev Celenza, students worked hard to log their minutes of physical activity and engage in healthier lifestyles,” said RFES teacher Katie Schmidt. “This special event is sure to serve as a lasting reminder to stay physically active. It was really awesome; the kids loved it.”

Speaking of celebrations and winners … results have been reported on some exceptional holiday lights in our community:

In the Idlewylde neighborhood, Jamie Kass said, “It was harder than we thought it would be to choose a clear winner. Thanks to all who brighten our neighborhood.” Kass, along with Jane Selewach and Elin Lehrmann, whittled down a long list of entrants and declared winners in six categories: 1207 Regester was Showstopper; 901 Arran was best in Religious category; 1321 Regester earned Most Fun for Children; 6511 Beechwood best Monochromatic; 1317 Regester most Colorful; and 6319 Southwood deemed best Humorous display.

The Anneslie neighborhood’s holiday decorating contest had 34 home nominations and 28 voters to survey and rank the entries. “It sure got us into the spirit to see the many festive lights and wonderful sights,” said Scott McGovern. 700 Dunkirk was awarded Most Creative/Best Theme; 522 Murdock earned Most Commercial/Illuminated; 619 Murdock was declared Most Traditional; and, with the most votes and highest ratings, 624 Anneslie was given the People’s Choice Award.

Did you catch a glimpse of Santa passing through your neighborhood on a firetruck? We always look forward to this fun tradition! Many thanks to the Providence Volunteer Fire Company for escorting Santa around Loch Hill, Ridgleigh, Idlewylde, Loch Raven, Stoneleigh, The Beaches, Breezewick, Campus Hills, Chatterleigh, Dogwood Hill, Cromwell Valley, Goucher Woods, Hampton, and Hampton Gardens — to the sheer delight of children and adults alike.

A final note of gratitude to Ricky Bielski and Ocean Pride, for generously hosting a Livestrong Christmas party on Dec. 11. The 20 cancer survivors and thrivers in attendance had all recently completed the new Livestrong wellness classes at the Towson Y. Contact julielincoln@ymaryland.org for details on the Livestrong program.