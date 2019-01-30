Loch Raven High student accused of punching teacher is charged, held without bail

A student is charged with first-degree assault and held without bail after allegedly punching a teacher at Loch Raven High School on Tuesday morning.

Geronimo Harding Jr., 18, of Parkville, is charged with assault in the first degree and related charges for the incident, court records show.

Harding was speaking with the teacher, who was sitting at his desk, when Harding became agitated, police said in a news release.

“He then suddenly began punching the teacher in the face, knocking him onto the ground, where he continued to strike the teacher in the face and torso,” according to the release.

The teacher initially declined medical treatment, but later was treated at a hospital for “serious facial wounds,” police said.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a police spokeswoman, posted on Twitter that despite rumors on social media, no weapons were used in the incident and no stabbing occurred.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, who represents Towson, posted on his Facebook page a letter sent from Principal Janine Holmes to students informing them of the incident.

“Our school resource officer was immediately notified and requested additional police assistance,” Holmes wrote. “As a result, several emergency vehicles arrived at school to assist with handling the situation. At no time were students in danger and there was no disruption to the instructional day.”

“Please be assured, the type of behavior exhibited by the student today will not be tolerated,” the letter continued. “In addition to legal consequences, the school has taken appropriate disciplinary action as outlined in the Student Handbook.”

“This behavior should never be tolerated and I expect swift and severe consequences,” Marks wrote on Facebook.

A Baltimore County Public Schools spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

A preliminary hearing for Harding is scheduled for Feb. 22.

