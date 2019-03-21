Firefighters battling two-alarm house fire in Randallstown

Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a dwelling in Randallstown Thursday afternoon, a spokeswoman said.

The house fire in the 10500 block of Liberty Road had “not yet been knocked [out]” as of 1:15 p.m., said Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost.

Firefighters were working to bring the fire under control and additional units were requested, Armacost wrote on the department’s Twitter account around 1:20 p.m.

There was at least one person in the house, Armacost said, but “everybody’s out now.”

Armacost said she was “not aware of any injuries.”

