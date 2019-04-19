What is Key of David Christian Center, the church that sparked counterprotests at Towson University?

The group that disrupted Towson University Thursday appear to be aligned with a self-described non-denominational church near Philadelphia known for harsh public rebukes of “sin and Sinners.”

Signs declaring “Jesus or hellfire!” and promising hellfire to Muslims, gay people, “drunks,” “witches,” and the Pope were inscribed with the website for the Key of David Christian Center. The church is run by Aden Rusfeldt, who calls himself “Pastor Aden,” according to the website.

In an email Friday, Rusfeldt declined a phone interview saying he was busy “preaching [in] DC today.” He did not immediately respond to emailed questions.

His small group drew hundreds of furious counterprotesting students Thursday to Cross Campus Drive. The students cursed at them, chanted “love is love” and danced to music played by a miniature marching band sporting rainbow flags.

The incident culminated in an arrest after witnesses say one of the demonstrators punched a student counterprotester.

James Jenkins, 29, of Lansdale, Pa., was arrested by Towson University Police and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, destruction of property and disturbing activities at a school. He was released on a $15,000 bond and a trial is scheduled for June 24. Jenkins could not immediately be reached and no attorney was listed in court records.

According to its website, the Key of David Christian Center is north of Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last year that Rusfeldt declined to say where the church is based, citing “what he says are many death threats he has received.”

According to the Inquirer, Rusfeldt and his organization regularly demonstrate on Pennsylvania college campuses. The group is known for using profanity and “harsh signs,” the Inquirer reported.

The group has also been in previous scuffles with counterprotesters, according to the Inquirer. On Thursday in Towson, sophomore Theodore Thomas said he watched as a friend was punched by one of the protesters, breaking his glasses.

Towson University Police escorted protesters away from the scene at about 3:30 p.m. and later told a reporter not to come near them. One of the protesters, wearing a sweatshirt that said “Fear God and give glory to him,” said he did not want to answer questions.

“I’m just giving life to Jesus,” he said.

Towson University president Kim Schatzel released a statement Thursday night to the university community and said the group of demonstrators called themselves the “Bible Believers” and came to the campus to “use public space to spread their racist, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim, anti-woman messages.”

In Towson on Thursday, one of the group’s signs said “women belong in the kitchen.” Another said that “whores” deserve sexually transmitted diseases.

An apparent anti-gay rally held by a small group of people at Towson University was met with an outcry from a large group.

In a page for frequently asked questions, Key of David Christian Center explains that the group uses offensive names deliberately to “rebuke sin and Sinners.”

As eight armed police officers stood in a circle holding angry students back from the demonstrators, a man with a bullhorn in the center told counterprotesters they were going to hell and taunted women over menstruation.

In response, students chanted slogans like “Jesus had two dads” and held signs that said “Jesus loves.” One sign said: “This is not Christianity.”

On a chalkboard in Freedom Square on campus, a space where students can post messages, an explainer on Christianity was written in chalk Friday, entitled “What Christians Really Believe.”

