Kenwood High closes early Tuesday after 'potential asbestos fibers' found, schools spokesman says

Kenwood High School in Essex closed early at 1 p.m. Tuesday after maintenance workers found “potential asbestos fibers,” a Baltimore County Public Schools spokesman said.
The fibers were found during “routine maintenance” in two fire doors that were not inside classrooms, spokesman Brandon Oland said.
“When they found that, they immediately closed off that area to students,” Oland said. “Then they made the decision out of an abundance of caution to check out at 1 p.m. today.”
After-school activities were also cancelled, according to a school system tweet.
Maintenance workers are working to find out whether the fibers are in fact asbestos and, if so, how to mitigate it, Oland said.
Oland said the school’s principal immediately informed parents. Oland said the decision on whether to reopen the school Wednesday is expected to come by Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.
