Amid rising hate incidents, Baltimore County faith leaders launch interfaith coalition

In February, a sign celebrating immigrants, Muslims and the LGBTQ+ community was vandalized with hate speech at Maryland Presbyterian Church. More than 200 people packed the church a week later for a “unity rally” denouncing hate organized by Pastor David Norse Thomas.

This month, faith leaders are taking that rally one step further with the Interfaith Coalition of Greater Baltimore, which launched Thursday with a summit on safety and security for faith-based institutions.

The coalition is a partnership of Baltimore County leaders “to make Baltimore County a place where all truly feel at home and are safe and able to worship in freedom,” Norse Thomas said.

Norse Thomas is one of the coalition’s initial organizers, along with Zainab Chaudry, Maryland outreach coordinator for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and Rabbi Nina Beth Cardin.

The pastor said seeing people come together for the rally, “it became clear that there was a need, and that there was a real hunger for inter-religious conversation and cooperation. And also, that there was just so much fear and a desire to be able to respond in a positive way.”

Zainab Chaudry, whose outreach office is based in Catonsville, said she wants the Interfaith Coalition to be a safe space for people to come together and discuss that fear of rising bias incidents — from the mosque attacks in New Zealand, to the synagogue attacks in Pittsburgh, to incidents like what happened at Maryland Presbyterian Church.

“Whenever there’s an attack on one faith community, it’s an attack on all faith communities,” Chaudry said.

About 50 faith leaders attended the launch summit on Thursday, which was set to offer workshops on grant applications for security at faith institutions, bystander intervention training and safety advice from Baltimore County Police.

T.J. Smith, spokesman for County Executive Johnny Olszewski, spoke on his behalf at the meeting and presented the organizers with an executive proclamation.

“We believe there’s strength in numbers,” Smith said. “And the more we’re all together as a community, the more we can fight and drive out hate.”

CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski talks to reporters outside of Shock Trauma about the Baltimore County police officer shot in Parkville. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski talks to reporters outside of Shock Trauma about the Baltimore County police officer shot in Parkville. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION UMBC introduces Johnetta Hayes as its new women’s basketball head coach. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) UMBC introduces Johnetta Hayes as its new women’s basketball head coach. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The carnival at the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk is canceled after an incident on April 21 in which 26 young people were arrested during a disturbance nearby. The carnival at the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk is canceled after an incident on April 21 in which 26 young people were arrested during a disturbance nearby.

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon