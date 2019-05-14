Local students recognized at Hunt Valley Rotary Four Way Test awards

More than 100 kids received awards from the Hunt Valley Rotary Club last week at the club’s 51st annual Four Way Test Awards Ceremony, club secretary Jane MacMillan said.
The ceremony congratulates students who demonstrate an understanding of the Four Way Test, a moral code espoused by Rotary clubs that suggests asking four questions about one’s actions:
- Is it the truth?
- Is it fair to all concerned?
- Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
- Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Students won by submitting posters, written pieces and oratorical presentations about the test.
MacMillan said when judges go from school to school to watch presentations and decide on winners, they are “bowled over.”
“They’re just so poised and have topics that are just really amazing,” MacMillan said. “It’s hard to pick the best one.
Loch Raven High School student Anni Zhang will represent Hunt Valley Rotary Club presenting her winning speech at the district semifinals on May 18 in Glen Burnie, MacMillan said.
Speakers at the ceremony included Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and Baltimore County Education Foundation Executive Director Debbie Phelps.
