Assault, 'homophobic slur' reported near Towson University

Two men walking along York Road were called a homophobic slur and assaulted last week, according to Baltimore County Police.

The men were in the 8000 block of York Road between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 30 when they encountered a man who “called the victims a homophobic slur and then physically assaulted the victims,” police said in a report.

Police spokesman Sean Vinson said the victims were arguing when the suspect told them to “kiss and make up.”

When one of the victims began to argue with the suspect, Vinson said he called them a homophobic slur and punched one of them multiple times.

Another man joined the altercation, police said, and then both suspects were seen walking into Cardiff Hall apartments.

The victims knew at least one of the suspects, Vinson said, and police confirmed their identities through follow-up interviews and by working with Towson University Police.

Vinson said the men were injured and sought medical treatment.

Towson University spokesman Sean Welsh confirmed that three of the people involved were students.

“Hateful speech and conduct is inexcusable and will not be tolerated at Towson University,” university president Kim Schatzel wrote in a statement. “All reports of hate-bias are taken seriously and are thoroughly investigated. Any student found responsible for such conduct is subject to sanctions including suspension and expulsion from the university.”

Schatzel said because anti-LGBTQ speech was involved, the incident is being investigated by university police, the Office of Student Conduct and Civility Education and the Office of Inclusion and Institutional Equity.

“I am most disappointed that this off-campus incident occurred between members of our own community,” Schatzel said. “Our community has worked tirelessly to achieve a more diverse and inclusive campus that supports every Towson University community member to thrive, regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or levels of ableness.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, charges had not been filed against the assailants, according to court records. The police report classified the incident as a second-degree assault, or causing injury but not major impairment, which can result in up to 10 years in prison. An investigation is ongoing, Vinson said.

Police know the identities of both assailants.

The assault took place around the corner from an Aigburth Road incident earlier this year in which two men assaulted two members of a Jewish fraternity and called them an anti-Semitic slur.

