Anonymous donor gives Garrison Forest largest gift in school history

Garrison Forest School in Owings Mills announced Monday that an anonymous alumna gave it a $5 million gift, the largest single gift in the school’s 109-year history.
The gift will support construction and renovation projects, both current and ongoing, on the all-girls, K-12 day and boarding school’s 109-acre campus, according to a news release.
“I am grateful for the support of the entire [Garrison Forest School] community, and for the vision and generosity of this wonderful donor in particular,” Head of School Chris Hughes said in the release.
The gift will support a new 24-student dormitory, currently under construction with a planned opening date of July, the release said. It will also support a renovation of the library and Upper School building.