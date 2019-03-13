News Maryland Baltimore County Towson

Anonymous donor gives Garrison Forest largest gift in school history

Libby Solomon
Contact ReporterTowson Times

Garrison Forest School in Owings Mills announced Monday that an anonymous alumna gave it a $5 million gift, the largest single gift in the school’s 109-year history.

The gift will support construction and renovation projects, both current and ongoing, on the all-girls, K-12 day and boarding school’s 109-acre campus, according to a news release.

“I am grateful for the support of the entire [Garrison Forest School] community, and for the vision and generosity of this wonderful donor in particular,” Head of School Chris Hughes said in the release.

The gift will support a new 24-student dormitory, currently under construction with a planned opening date of July, the release said. It will also support a renovation of the library and Upper School building.

