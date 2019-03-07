'My mother was a beautiful soul,' says daughter of woman killed in Dundalk

A woman killed Tuesday in Dundalk is being remembered as a loving mother and a dedicated employee at the Community College of Baltimore County.

Janice Lynn Dipietrantonio, 47, of the 1700 block of Brookview Road in Dundalk, was found dead in her home Tuesday evening with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. Her husband, Kevin Dipietrantonio, 51, has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

“My mother was a beautiful soul filled with hope and love,” wrote Kristina Elias, Janice Dipietrantonio’s daughter, in an email. “Even if between a rock and a hard place, she always made sure my sister, my brother, and I were loved.”

The Dundalk woman is survived by three children — Elias, 29, Teresa McDowell, 25, and Tyler Marsh, 19. She also leaves behind two stepchildren, Elias said.

“I will never hear my best friend’s voice again and I am completely destroyed. We have no idea how to come back from this,” Elias wrote, adding later: “My mother was a star on earth and now she’s a star in the sky.”

Police said they responded to the home in the 1700 block of Brookview Road in Dundalk around 6:30 p.m. after they received a call from a concerned family member. That family member told police Kevin Dipietrantonio had called her and told her that he had shot his wife.

According to charging documents, when police arrived, Dipietrantonio was walking out of the house holding a weapon, which he dropped at officers’ command. He then told them something like: “She’s dead in the backroom.”

County officers entered the residence and found Janice Dipietrantonio in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kevin Dipietrantonio was arrested at the scene and charged with first degree murder.

Janice Dipietrantonio filed for a domestic violence protective order against her husband in October 2017 after he allegedly had a physical altercation with another family member. In the filing, she wrote that her husband had installed cameras in their home that only he could access.

“We are watched at all times,” Janice Dipietrantonio wrote in the request for the order.

She also wrote that her husband installed spyware on her cellphone, read her text messages with a family member and then threw the phone at her, shattering it.

“There is a shotgun in the house and Kevin is unstable, verbally threatening and physically threatening,” Janice Dipietrantonio wrote.

The protective order was dismissed in November 2017 after Janice Dipietrantonio requested dismissal, according to court documents.

Hope Davis, a spokeswoman for the Community College of Baltimore County, said Janice Dipietrantonio had worked at the school in facilities management since 2009.

“She was a valuable, longtime member of our college community,” Davis wrote in an email. “We are extremely saddened by her untimely death and will continue to keep the DiPietrantonio family in our thoughts and prayers.”

CAPTION Towson University students complained to school police officers about a woman approaching them in two campus buildings last week and asking if they were interested in dating her son. Towson University students complained to school police officers about a woman approaching them in two campus buildings last week and asking if they were interested in dating her son. CAPTION Towson University students complained to school police officers about a woman approaching them in two campus buildings last week and asking if they were interested in dating her son. Towson University students complained to school police officers about a woman approaching them in two campus buildings last week and asking if they were interested in dating her son. CAPTION The Baltimore County teachers union rallies about budget issues before the school board meeting. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore County teachers union rallies about budget issues before the school board meeting. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Turner Station, which dates to the late 1800s, became a thriving, middle-class black community in the mid-20th Century. The neighborhood has struggled with decline in recent years, but some former and current residents are working for a revival. Turner Station, which dates to the late 1800s, became a thriving, middle-class black community in the mid-20th Century. The neighborhood has struggled with decline in recent years, but some former and current residents are working for a revival. CAPTION Baltimore County Interim Schools Superintendent Verletta White announced that she was slashing her proposed operating budget. Baltimore County Interim Schools Superintendent Verletta White announced that she was slashing her proposed operating budget. CAPTION Legal battle between Robin Zoll and the local neighborhood association and Hasidic Jewish organization Chabad over the addition at 14 Aigburth Road in Towson. Legal battle between Robin Zoll and the local neighborhood association and Hasidic Jewish organization Chabad over the addition at 14 Aigburth Road in Towson.

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon