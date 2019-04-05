Elevated lead found in four taps in Dulaney High School

Elevated lead levels were found in four taps at Dulaney High School, according to the Baltimore County Public Schools website.

A report posted online shows that lead was found in four drinking fountains — two in the auditorium lobby, one in the auditorium balcony and one in a hallway by Room 207. Those taps all had lead levels higher than 20 parts per billion.

The school system has been testing fountains for lead since 2016 and has begun state-mandated testing on all potential drinking water sources like sinks or taps this school year.

Any source of water that tests positive for lead above Maryland’s action level, defined as 20 parts per billion (ppb), is turned off and potentially removed and replaced.

Four nearby middle schools — Cockeysville, Dumbarton and Ridgley, as well as Loch Raven Technical Academy — also were recently tested for lead, and none was found.

The school system has also found lead in elementary schools around the county, including Rodgers Forge, Cromwell Valley and Pot Spring.

Dulaney High School, like other county schools built prior to 1990, has had bottled water for drinking since 2016.

The high school has been the subject of intense public debate as advocates call for a new building. Among the many problems parents have complained about in the aging building is brown water coming from taps.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. has said he wants to build a new high school, but that the county faces fiscal challenges.

