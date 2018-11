Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Burtonsville, Md.--11/5/18-- Dulaney's Sidney Snyder (#2), center, celebrates with teammates (l-r) Zoe Hermann (#4), Kate Proefrock (#9) and Lucy Jung (#8) after scoring a goal against Churchill in the first half of Class 4A State field hockey semifinals game. On right is Churchill's Ellie Shein.