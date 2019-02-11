Baltimore County police seek driver who swiped car in Parkville hit-and-run

Police are asking the public to help identify the driver of an SUV that sideswiped a parked car in Parkville, and police have released video of the incident.
In the video posted on Youtube, a gray SUV traveling on Deveron Road toward Loch Raven Boulevard strikes a Ford Edge just before 8:30 p.m.
Police are “not aware of any injuries at this point,” according to a press release.
The suspect’s SUV should have damage to the front passenger side, police said, urging those with information about the incident to call 9-1-1 or Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.
asolomon@baltsun.com
twitter.com/libsolomon