Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Ensor Avenue, unit block. 2 a.m. May 16. Vehicle stolen from tow yard; man arrested.

Ryewood Road, 1700 block. 9:05 a.m. May 16. Burglary at home. Rear window pried open; jewelry and cash stolen.

Glen Keith Boulevard and Loch Raven Boulevard. 10:30 p.m. May 17. Armed street robbery with handgun; cellphone stolen.

York Road, 700 block. Between 7 p.m. May 18 and 10 a.m. May 19. Blue Nissan Altima stolen from parking garage.

Quentin Avenue, 8600 block. Between 8 p.m. May 18 and 10 a.m. May 19. Change stolen from vehicle in driveway.

Taylor Avenue, 1300 block. 11:55 p.m. May 19. Robbery at convenience store with implied gun; cigarettes stolen.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Treherne Road, 200 block. 11:35 a.m. May 11. Bicycle stolen from driveway.