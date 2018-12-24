Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Castle Drive, 500 block. Dec. 19, 3 a.m. Man punched another man in face and robbed him of cash.

Falkirk Road, 6400 block. Between noon Dec. 16 and 2:52 p.m. Dec. 18. Nissan Versa stolen from parking lot.

Taylor Avenue, 1300 block. Dec. 18, 5:55 p.m. Man jumped on counter of 7-Eleven and filled bag with cigarettes before fleeing.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Kellogg Road, 800 block. Between 9:30 p.m. Dec. 18. and 7:45 a.m. Dec. 19. Wallet stolen from car in driveway.

York Road, 1800 block. Dec. 19, 2:56 a.m. Two men smashed glass front door of shop with pry bar and stole merchandise before fleeing in vehicle driven by third person.