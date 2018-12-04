Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.
TOWSON PRECINCT
Donachie Road, 6900 block. Between 8:57 p.m. Nov. 29 and 4 p.m. Nov. 30. Burglary at apartment; dresser drawer damaged, but nothing reported missing.
York Road, 8000 block. 1 a.m. Nov. 30. Two men were walking when two other men called them homophobic slurs and physically assaulted them.
Joppa Road, 200 block. Between noon and 3 p.m. Dec. 1. Storage locker broken into and clothing stolen in Berkshire apartment building.
Stoneleigh Road, 800 block. 12:20 a.m. Dec. 2. Two packages stolen from front porch.
COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT
Timonium Road, 100 block. Between 9 p.m. Nov. 25 and 11:20 a.m. Nov. 26. Woman reported that she was raped by two unknown men at motel.
Duke of Kent Lane, 200 block. 1 a.m. Nov. 28. Unknown man in ski mask kicked in door to home after knocking and saying he was “family.” He then assaulted victim while demanding money until she blacked out. Watch stolen.
Timonium Road, unit block. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Burglary at business. Checks stolen.