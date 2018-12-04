Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Donachie Road, 6900 block. Between 8:57 p.m. Nov. 29 and 4 p.m. Nov. 30. Burglary at apartment; dresser drawer damaged, but nothing reported missing.

York Road, 8000 block. 1 a.m. Nov. 30. Two men were walking when two other men called them homophobic slurs and physically assaulted them.

Joppa Road, 200 block. Between noon and 3 p.m. Dec. 1. Storage locker broken into and clothing stolen in Berkshire apartment building.

Stoneleigh Road, 800 block. 12:20 a.m. Dec. 2. Two packages stolen from front porch.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Timonium Road, 100 block. Between 9 p.m. Nov. 25 and 11:20 a.m. Nov. 26. Woman reported that she was raped by two unknown men at motel.

Duke of Kent Lane, 200 block. 1 a.m. Nov. 28. Unknown man in ski mask kicked in door to home after knocking and saying he was “family.” He then assaulted victim while demanding money until she blacked out. Watch stolen.

Timonium Road, unit block. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Burglary at business. Checks stolen.

CAPTION Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler talks about the GM plant closing in White Marsh. (Cody Boteler, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler talks about the GM plant closing in White Marsh. (Cody Boteler, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Baltimore County government is offering details of its $78 million financial assistance package for Tradepoint Atlantic designed to help build roads, water lines and sewer pipes at the site of a former steel mill in Sparrows Point. The Baltimore County government is offering details of its $78 million financial assistance package for Tradepoint Atlantic designed to help build roads, water lines and sewer pipes at the site of a former steel mill in Sparrows Point. CAPTION The Baltimore County government is planning to hire a private law firm to defend the county against a lawsuit that alleges it mishandled reports of rapes and sexual assaults involving UMBC students. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore County government is planning to hire a private law firm to defend the county against a lawsuit that alleges it mishandled reports of rapes and sexual assaults involving UMBC students. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Officer Joseph Comegna, a school resource officer at Eastern Technical High School, was taken to the hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound and pronounced dead. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Officer Joseph Comegna, a school resource officer at Eastern Technical High School, was taken to the hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound and pronounced dead. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon