Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Ashlar Hill Court, 100 block. Between 5 p.m. Nov. 8 and 7 a.m. Nov. 9. Appliances stolen from vacant apartment.

Dalton Road, 1200 block. 1:15 p.m. Nov. 12. Package containing Xbox controller stolen from porch.

Loch Raven Boulevard and Taylor Avenue. 6:50 p.m. Nov. 13. Armed robbery on street. Cellphone and credit card stolen.

Loch Raven Boulevard, 8100 block. 12:08 a.m. Nov. 14. Armed robbery with revolver. Cellphone stolen.

Haddon Hall Road, 6100 block. Between 9 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Nov. 14. Someone broke rear window attempting to enter house.

York Road, 400 block. 11:47 p.m. Nov. 14. Cash stolen from safe in restaurant using correct code.

York Road, 7300 block. Between 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 8:43 a.m. Nov. 15. Black BMW with Missouri tags stolen from driveway; one key unaccounted for.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Cheverly Road, 1300 block. Between 9 a.m. Sept. 1 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Copper wire stolen from wireless tower.

Greenside Drive, 10200 block. Between 5 p.m. Nov. 12 and 7 a.m. Nov. 13. Car interior ransacked. Cash and bank card stolen from wallet in glove compartment.