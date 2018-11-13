Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Dunvale Road, unit block. Between 12 noon Nov. 5 and 11:21 a.m. Nov. 10. Gray Kia Sorrento stolen from residence.

East Joppa Road, 1500 block. 12:34 a.m. Nov. 6. Attempted armed robbery at Royal Farms by two men. One man pointed handgun at victim while he was pumping gas and demanded money; both men fled when victim started to back away toward gas station entrance.

Hillen Road, 400 block. Between 8:30 a.m. and 11:17 p.m. Nov. 6. Burglary in home. Television stolen. No forced entry or damage to house.

Blenheim Road, 6800 block. Between 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 and 6:30 a.m. Nov. 8. Black Ford Excursion rental car stolen.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Valley Court Road, 300 block. Between 10 p.m. Nov. 1 and 5:30 a.m. Nov. 2. Clothing stolen from unlocked vehicle in driveway.

West Padonia Road, 100 block. 12 noon Nov. 10. Swastikas carved into sidewalk sometime over past several years.