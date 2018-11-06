Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Loch Raven Boulevard, 8100 block. 11:32 p.m. Oct. 31. Two males in masks came out of the bushes and robbed a juvenile at gunpoint. Cellphone and wallet stolen.

Burke Avenue, unit block. Between 11:45 p.m. Oct. 31 and 1:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Burglary at house. Computer, cash and clothing stolen.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

School Lane, 1400 block. Between 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26 and midnight Oct. 27. Baltimore County Public Schools laptop, keys and badge stolen from car parked in driveway.

Clover Crest Way, 600 block. Between 10 p.m. Oct. 26 and 3 a.m. Oct. 27. Someone stole vehicle after stealing keys from apartment.

York Road, 11100 block. Between 1:24 a.m. and 8 a.m. Oct. 27. Fire extinguisher box stolen from outside wall of building.

Timonium Road, unit block. 5:10 a.m. Oct. 28. Armed robbery with handgun at convenience store. Employee pepper sprayed; cash stolen.