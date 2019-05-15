Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Limit Avenue and The Alameda. 4:30 p.m. May 10. Two people robbed on street by man with knife. Wallet, phone and necklace stolen.

East Joppa Road, 200 block. 12:11 a.m. May 11. Gas station robbed by three people, one with handgun. Cash, phone, gym bag and key stolen.

Greenway Road, 8400 block. 8:55 p.m. May 10. Three men demanded money from someone on the street and implied having a knife. Victim fled; nothing stolen.

Willow Oak Road, 8600 block. 10 p.m. May 9. Two shots fired outdoors; bullets recovered.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Eastham Road, 2100 block. Between 11 p.m. May 2 and 9:30 a.m. May 3. Ketchup smeared on car, driver’s door dented and vulgar word keyed into vehicle. Rear license plate also stolen.

East Padonia Road, 300 block. Between 6:30 p.m. May 7 and 7 a.m. May 8. Pressure washer stolen from porch.

Kurtz Avenue, 1700 block. Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. May 8. Tree that had been cut down stolen from property.