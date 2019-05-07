Towson crime log

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Collinsdale Road, 6600 block. 12:30 p.m. May 1. Burglary in home. Holes punched through bathroom door; bedroom door kicked in. Xbox and cellphone stolen.

Southerly Road, 900 block. Between 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. April 30. Burglary with physical force. Nothing stolen.

Brook Road, 500 block. Between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. May 1. Multiple items stolen from vehicles; man arrested.

Brook Road, 300 block. 9:16 a.m. May 2. Woman seen on camera taking package from porch.

Chestnut Oak Road, 8500 block. Between midnight and 6 p.m. May 2. Lawn mower stolen from backyard.

Oakleigh Road, 8500 block. Between midnight and 6:50 a.m. May 3. Blue 2018 Subaru stolen from parking pad.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Haddington Road, unit block. 11:30 p.m. May 4. Juvenile victim assaulted and robbed by three men, two with handguns. Cash stolen.

Greenspring Drive, 1900 block. Between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. April 30. Hole cut in fence of storage facility.