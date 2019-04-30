Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Walnutwood Circle, 6600 block. Between 9:30 p.m. April 23 and 8:15 a.m. April 24. Two items stolen from vehicle.

Taylor Avenue, 1300 block. 12:10 a.m. April 26. Armed robbery at convenience store. Cash, cigarettes stolen.

Belair Road and I-695. 9:30 p.m. April 26. Man whose apartment was broken into followed suspect onto Beltway, where she allegedly attempted to run his vehicle off road.

East Joppa Road, 1600 block. 11:15 p.m. April 27. Assault and robbery by three men. Man punched in the face, then his arms held while keys stolen. Two men arrested.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Oakway Road, unit block. 2:55 a.m. April 21. Intoxicated person entered screened porch and tried to open door, then left when homeowner confronted him.

York Road, 9900 block. 9:45 p.m. April 21. Armed robbery at Taco Bell. Two employees hit in head with handgun. Cash stolen.

Oakway Road, unit block. 12:41 p.m. April 14. Unlocked vehicle entered while parked in driveway. Nothing stolen.

York Road, 10400 block. 12:50 a.m. April 22. Man arrested after he allegedly rifled through cars at car dealership and was found hiding on rear floorboards of one.

Spring Avenue, 500 block. Between noon and 2:30 p.m. April 21. Computer stolen from porch.

York Road, 1700 block. 1 a.m. April 24. Burglary at liquor store. Glass door broken; cash stolen.

York Road, 1700 block. Between 1 a.m. and 2:16 a.m. April 24. Burglary at restaurant. Glass door broken; cash stolen.

York Road, 1700 block. 1:25 a.m. April 24. Burglary at business. Front door damaged with blood on door handle.

York Road, 1700 block. 1 a.m. April 24. Burglary at restaurant. Glass door broken; salad dressing box damaged; tip jar cash stolen and later recovered.

Church Lane, 100 block. Between midnight April 17 and 11:59 p.m. April 21. Shed forcefully entered; unknown if items were stolen.

Daventry Drive, 10100 block. Between 8 a.m. April 8 and 1:05 p.m. April 24. Front glass door of vacant property smashed. Nothing stolen.

Eastridge Drive, 2200 block. Between noon April 22 and 5 p.m. April 24. Lawn mower stolen from under porch.

Ridgland Road and Cranbrook Road. 3:45 p.m. April 26. Attempted robbery with brass knuckles. Three juveniles arrested.

Cranbrook Road and Duke of Kent Lane. 11 p.m. April 24. Unknown man approached woman from behind and squeezed her buttock, then fled.

West Ridgley Road, 100 block. 1 p.m. April 25. Armed robbery with handgun in the parking lot of light-rail station. Cellphone stolen.