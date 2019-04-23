Towson crime log

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible

TOWSON PRECINCT

Weston Avenue, 1700 block. Between 9 p.m. April 14 and 7 a.m. April 16. Lawn mower stolen from shed.

Weston Avenue, 1700 block. Between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. April 16. Lock stolen from shed.

Red Oak Road, 1700 block. 8 a.m. April 18. Rear screen of home pried off. Game system and jewelry stolen.

Redwood Avenue, 1700 block. Between 2:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. April 19. Attempted burglary. Front-door frame damaged.

East Pennsylvania Avenue and Virginia Avenue. 1:52 a.m. April 13. Fire specialist, police officer assaulted; man arrested.

Dulaney Valley Road, 800 block. 8:08 a.m. April 19. Merchandise stolen from kiosk.

Oakleigh Road, 8000 block. Between 9:30 a.m. April 18 and 7 a.m. April 19. Laptop, cash, backpack and Suboxone strips stolen from vehicle.