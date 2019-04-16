Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Burke Avenue, 200 block. 5:50 p.m. April 9. Residents saw juvenile male in basement who then fled through basement door.

Overbrook Road, 1200 block. 9:14 p.m. April 10. Carjacking by four men. One displayed handgun and another twisted victim’s arm and stole car keys. Silver Hyundai Elantra stolen.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Pot Spring Road and Bosley Avenue. 4 p.m. April 14. Attempted armed robbery by man with knife. Victim unable to produce money, and man fled.

Valley Frost Court, unit block. Between 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. April 14. Door to apartment pried open; clothing and shoes stolen.