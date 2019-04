Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Donachie Road, 6900 block. Between midnight March 19 and 11 a.m. March 25. Black 2005 Acura RL stolen.

Aberdeen Road, 1600 block. Between 1 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. March 25. Nonfunctioning dirt bike stolen from a fenced backyard.

Airlie Way, 1300 block. Between 3 p.m. March 24 and 6:30 a.m. March 25. Silver 2015 Buick Encore stolen.

Pleasant Plains Road, 8100 block. Between 6 p.m. March 24 and 7:30 a.m. March 25. Suzuki GSXR 600 motorcycle stolen from yard.

Dalesford Road, 8000 block. Between 1 p.m. March 24 and 1 p.m. March 25. Two cars in driveway broken into and cash stolen.

Halstead Road, 1100 block. 10 p.m. March 24. Armed robbery with revolver. Phone, wallet and cards stolen.

Midhurst Road, 200 block. 2:30 p.m. March 25. Merchandise stolen from two Amazon packages; man arrested.

Joppa Road, 1700 block. Between 10:42 p.m. March 26 and 3:15 a.m. March 27. More than 200 storage units broken into and ransacked.

Dalton Road, 1300 block. Between 6:50 a.m. March 27. Black 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe stolen while being warmed up.

Burke Avenue, 200 block. 4 a.m. March 27. Woman arrested after breaking into apartment by cutting screen door. Nothing stolen.

Charles Street, 6200 block. 3:05 a.m. March 28. Armed robbery at gas station using handgun. Cash and cigarettes stolen.

York Road, 6800 block. 1:30 p.m. March 29. Robbery at bank with implied handgun. Cash stolen.Clyde Bank Road, 8100 block. 3:50 p.m. March 30. Two bicycles stolen from a rear deck.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Sweetbrier Lane, 2100 block. Between 10 p.m. March 27 and 9 a.m. March 28. Change and flashlights stolen from vehicle.

Greenmeadow Drive, 100 block. Between 11 p.m. March 27 and 8 a.m. March 28. Allergy medication stolen from unlocked car.

Greenmeadow Drive, 100 block. Between 11 p.m. March 27 and 6:40 a.m. March 28. Someone entered cars parked in driveway. Nothing stolen.