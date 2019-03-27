Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Yakona Road, 1600 block. Between 11:30 p.m. March 16 and 8:29 a.m. March 17. Silver Ford Focus stolen.

Joan Avenue, 1700 block. Between 5 p.m. March 21 and 5:30 a.m. March 22. Black 2004 Dodge Durango stolen from front of home.

Blenheim Road, 6300 block. Between 12:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. March 24. Two cars in a driveway broken into. Sunglasses, cash and headphones stolen.

Loch Bend Drive, 8700 block. Between 11 a.m. March 23 and 1:58 p.m. March 24. Gray 2012 Nissan Sentra stolen from parking lot.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Wickersham Way, 300 block. 12 p.m. March 13. GPS unit stolen from unlocked vehicle.