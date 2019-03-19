Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Linden Terrace, 100 block. 11:54 p.m. March 12. Man was seen pulling on car door handle in driveway.

Neptune Court, unit block. 11:25 p.m. March 15. Two people, one armed, robbed pizza delivery driver.

Loch Bend Drive, 8700 block. Between 10:55 p.m. March 15 and 1:15 a.m. March 16. Wallet and clothing stolen from apartment through open window.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Green Acre Road, 1100 block. 1:46 a.m. Feb. 13. Cash stolen from car parked in a driveway.

Frankel Way, unit block. 10:30 p.m. March 15. Man forced way into office at Walmart, implied he had weapon and took cash from office.