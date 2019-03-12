Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Loch Raven Boulevard, 6900 block. 9:39 p.m. March 5. Car stolen while left running at gas station. Car tracked using Find My iPhone to locate cellphone left in car; man arrested.

York Road, 700 block. 7:34 a.m. March 6. Two loaded handguns and suspected heroin found under car in Towson Promenade parking garage.

Naturo Road, 1600 block. 10:30 a.m. March 6. Attempt made to enter home through open rear window.

Susquehanna Avenue, 200 block. 10:15 a.m. March 7. Residence broken into and cash stolen.

Dartmouth Avenue, 1200 block. 11:30 p.m. March 7. Man with gun and three accomplices rob victim in rear alleyway; cash, cards and cellphone stolen.

Taylor Avenue, 1000 block. 10:50 a.m. March 8. Armed robbery at business. Man told employee he had gun and stole cash.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Nightingale Way, unit block. Between Feb. 26 and 10:30 a.m. March 2. Bicycle stolen from storage room.

Schilling Circle, 200 block. Between 1 p.m. March 2 and 6 a.m. March 4. Vacant office building entered and copper water pipe cut; water from broken pipe damaged building.

Alston Road, unit block. Between 5:30 p.m. March 5 and 11:50 a.m. March 6. Side door to home kicked in; cash, jewelry, purses and paintings stolen.