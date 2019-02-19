THB, Banditos, Wayward and more confirmed for Cosmic Cocktail!
Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Hugenot Court, unit block. 2 a.m. Feb. 14. Man knocked on apartment door, asked for someone who did not live there, then attempted to push open door before fleeing.

Altura Court, unit block. 6:20 p.m. Feb. 14. 2006 Burgundy Mitsubishi Galant stolen; it had been left unlocked and running.

Neptune Court, unit block. 10:31 p.m. Feb. 11. Car stolen from parking lot after left running and unattended; three men seen fleeing vehicle after crashing it into fence.

Loch Raven Boulevard, 8800 block. 1:45 p.m. Feb. 12. Man stole woman’s car keys out of her hand and drove off in her gray Honda Civic; arrest warrant issued.

Southwick Court, 1000 block. Between 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 7:24 a.m. Feb. 13. Drill head and extension cords stolen from job site.

Lynfair Court, unit block. 7:23 a.m. Feb. 13. Blue 2009 Toyota Camry with a Manchester United sticker stolen after left unlocked and running.

Providence Road, 800 block. Between 2 p.m. Feb. 6 and 5 p.m. Feb. 13. Someone forced entry into location through laundry room. Nothing stolen.

Mussula Road, 1600 block. Between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7. Two pit bulls stolen from gated front yard by unknown means.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Concordia Drive, 1000 block. Between 5 p.m. Feb. 12 and 1 p.m. Feb. 13. Cash stolen from unlocked vehicle.

Cowpens Avenue, 1100 block. Between 2 p.m. Feb. 12 and 11 a.m. Feb. 13. Cash stolen from unlocked vehicle.

York Road, 1800 block. 3:10 a.m. Feb. 13. Man arrested after breaking into business by removing plywood covering entrance; nothing stolen.

Helm Court, unit block. Between 11 p.m. Feb. 12 and 6 a.m. Feb. 13. Cash stolen from unlocked vehicle.

Concordia Drive, 1100 block. 2:57 a.m. Feb. 13. Two people seen on video entering unlocked vehicle and stealing cash.

Ivy Reach Court, unit block. Between 11 a.m. and 4:10 p.m. Feb. 13. Rear door to garage forced open; no entry into home.

Joppa Road, 1900 block. 11:20 a.m. Man robbed a business while implying he had handgun; cash stolen.

